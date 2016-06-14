© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Kongsberg Automotive CEO steps down

Following discussions about the next steps for Kongsberg Automotive, CEO Hans Peter Havdal decided it was time to pass the leadership to the next CEO.

Hans Peter Havdal has turned in his resignation, which has been accepted by the Board. In response to this Chairman of the Board Henning E Jensen has been appointed CEO of the company, and will consequently resign from the Board.



Mr. Jensen has spent fifteen years in the automotive industry in various leadership positions with General Motors, Delphi and TE Connectivity where he was Senior Vice President of the Automotive Division. More recently, Henning E Jensen was the CEO of RHI AG of Austria and Kistefos AS of Norway.