Siemens is not interested in Kuka – at all

Siemens is not interested in becoming the saviour of the German robot company Kuka – which Chinese home appliance maker Midea has made EUR 4.5 billion takeover bid for.

"If we had been interested, we would have acted on it some time ago,” Siemens AG's CEO Joe Kaeser told German TV news n-tv, according to Reuters.



The takeover bid from Midea did cause a debate over Chinese takeovers in Europe and politicians – such as German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel – are calling for restrictions, tougher restrictions. According to a Reuters report the whole thing has led to Berlin considering whether Kuka's technology is crucial for the digitalisation of the country's industry.