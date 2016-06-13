© Nokia

Nokia and China Mobile sign EUR 1.36 billion frame agreement

Nokia and China Mobile have signed a one-year frame agreement, valued at up to EUR 1.36 billion, the Finnish company informs.

Nokia will help Chinese mobile operator transition to a flexible cloud network infrastructure, providing connectivity that will more efficiently meet the ever-growing data demands of its subscriber base. Both Nokia Networks China and ASB will provide services under the agreement.



Under the agreement, Nokia will deploy its innovative 5G-ready AirScale Base Station, which allows multiple radio technologies to operate simultaneously in one base station and offers virtually unlimited scalability to support 5G speeds and IoT demand. Nokia will also provide additional elements of its mobile radio access and core portfolio in addition to fixed access, IP routing and optical transport, customer experience management, operational support system (OSS) and third party products as well as its global Services expertise.



Going forward, Nokia and China Mobile will work closely to define the products and services that will enable the operator to meet ever-growing demands in a country where the majority of Internet users – 620 million of a total 688 million – use mobile devices to connect. Mobile phones were the most popular choice for 71.5 percent of new users accessing the Internet in China during 2015 according to the China Internet Network Information Center.