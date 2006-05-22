Orbotech announces record<br>order worth $18 million

Orbotech LTD. today released details of the previously announced, largest frame agreement ever with a single electronics manufacturer, for the purchase of multiple automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for use in bare printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing.

This agreement, with a leading PCB maker in the Pacific region, is for more than 80 Discovery™ AOI systems and other related equipment scheduled for delivery throughout 2006, and totals approximately $18 million dollars in value.



"We are honored to have been selected as the vendor of choice for this record-breaking deal", said Mr. Asher Levy, Executive Vice President for Business and Strategy at Orbotech Ltd. "Our Discovery AOI systems have drawn extremely favorable responses from customers worldwide, making them the best-selling AOI solution in the PCB industry and reflecting their proven and unparalleled AOI results in the critical areas of operational efficiency, throughput and labor cost reduction, in a wide range of applications and at an affordable price."



Prismark Partners LLC, a leading research and consulting firm in the bare printed circuit board industry, said: "The PCB industry in the Pacific region is expanding rapidly. We are seeing positive market conditions with strong capacity utilization and continued strategic investments in capital equipment at many companies. It is a very competitive market and new equipment can often provide distinct and immediate advantages for advancing technological capabilities, improving operational efficiencies and increasing margins. Orbotech has demonstrated leadership in its markets and is very well positioned to address manufacturers' requirements for AOI, imaging and CAM/Engineering."