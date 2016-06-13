© pichetw dreamstime.com

Carlisle Acquires Micro-Coax

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is acquiring Micro-Coax, a supplier of high-performance, high frequency coaxial wire and cable, and cable assemblies to defense, satellite, and test and measurement customers

With annual sales of approximately USD 45 million and 235 employees, Micro-Coax has manufacturing facilities in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and a joint venture operation in Blackburn, UK. Micro-Coax designs, manufactures and sells customized, high-reliability wire and cable for signal transmission on defense, space and satellite platforms and in high-end industrial equipment.



The business will operate as part of Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, a provider of specialty wire and cable, and interconnect components for commercial and military aircraft, avionics systems, in-flight entertainment, communications systems and medical devices.



Chris Koch, Carlisle’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are excited about the acquisition of Micro-Coax, as the company adds capabilities and technology to strengthen our interconnect products business in very attractive sectors. Micro-Coax broadens our product, technology and service ranges to our customers. This acquisition is consistent with our focus on higher margin, highly engineered products and is an excellent fit with Carlisle. We are very pleased to welcome the Micro-Coax team to Carlisle.”