Preliminary order stop for Manz

Manz AG has been informed by a major customer that it will stop a large project in the Energy Storage segment.

In the short term, Manz AG will enter into discussions with the customer if this order will be accomplished at a later stage. A final statement on whether this contract will be postponed or cancelled and its potential impact on 2016 revenues and earnings guidance will be possible after final negotiations, Manz informs via a press release.



With this – there is a risk that the company’s previous expectation for 2016 – a significant revenue increase compared to revenues of EUR 222 million in fiscal year 2015 and a significantly improved earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) compared to the EBIT of EUR -58.2 million in fiscal year 2015 – will not be achieved.