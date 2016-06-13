© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

ABB discrete automation and motion division get new head

ABB has appointed Sami Atiya to its Executive Committee as President of the Discrete Automation and Motion (DM) division, effective June 13, 2016.

He succeeds Pekka Tiitinen, who will return to his home country as Managing Director of ABB in Finland. Atiya served Siemens for 18 years in the US and Europe, most recently since 2011 as CEO of the Mobility and Logistics division and as CEO of the Computer Tomography unit from 2008 to 2011.



“Sami Atiya has tremendous experience in leading industrial portfolios across a wide range of markets and geographies as well as a proven track record of delivering strong results in growth, restructuring and integration situations,” said CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer. “With his wide-ranging expertise, including robotics, software and artificial intelligence, and his integrative leadership style, he is the ideal person to strengthen the division’s pioneering technology leadership and enable customers to seize the tremendous opportunities created by the digital revolution in industry. I am delighted to welcome Sami to our senior leadership team and look forward to drive the implementation of our Next Level strategy together with him and the entire team.”



Tiitinen will take up his new role as Managing Director of ABB Finland on Oct. 1, 2016, following an orderly transition period in the DM division. ABB’s current Managing Director (MD) in Finland, Tauno Heinola, will succeed Axel Kuhr as MD in Australia, while Kuhr will become MD in Japan, replacing Tony Zeitoun, who will retire from ABB.



“I would like to thank Pekka for his contribution to DM over the past three years, and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new position,” Spiesshofer said.