Amphenol Invotec invests in direct imager from Ucamco

UK-based PCB manufacturer Amphenol Invotec Ltd is updating the machine park in its Tamworth facility with the addition of a Ledia 3-wavelength Direct Imager.

This 5-head 3-wavelength system will be used to image outer-layer sequential sub-assemblies, including HDI, dry films and range of soldermasks.



Ultra-fine feature capabilities, a precision auto-focus and an automatic alignment algorithm compensates for substrate distortion. The result is high throughput and unrivalled quality especially for soldermask with fine dams and tight registration tolerances.



“Ucamco’s Ledia Direct Imager will enhance our ability to meet the needs of our customers in the most demanding sectors. This is a fully automated and integrated solution for our business; capability, quality and throughput demands are delivered without compromise. This addition completes the move to full digital processing for all imaging and masking operations,” said

Anthony Jackson, Technical Manager at Amphenol Invotec's Tamworth facility.