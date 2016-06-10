© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Austrian cable manufacturer expands in Moldova

Austrian cable company, Gebauer & Griller is set to open a new cable manufacturing facility in the Balti-based Free Economic Zone, in Moldova.

The company plans to invest about EUR 10 million and create roughly 400 new jobs when kicking off the first phase – a number that could increase up to 1’000, according to a press release from the Moldovan Government.