WiMAX Forum™ selects Rohde & Schwarz as manufacturer for RCT systems

The WiMAX Forum™ is an industry-led, non-profit corporation formed to help promote and certify the compatibility and interoperability of broadband wireless products using the IEEE 802.16 and ETSI HiperMAN wireless MAN specifications.

During the recent face to face meeting of the Certification and Technical Working Groups (CWG/TWG) of the WiMAX Forum™, the selection of Rohde & Schwarz as one of the manufacturers for the development of a radio conformance test testers (RCTT) was announced. Rohde & Schwarz's RCTT is based on the IEEE 802.16e Mobile WiMAX standard Based on validated test cases, the Test System R&S TS8970 is a reference solution for the certification of WiMAX end products being built to the 802.16e-2005 specification.



The R&S TS8970 is based on the concept used in the market-leading 2G/3G Radio Conformance Test System R&S TS8950GW and is therefore also upgradeable with this new WiMAX functionality. The first generation already offers fully automatic measurements and complete software functionalities such as customized reporting, flexible data import/export and auto-calibration. The WiMAX radio conformance tester uses market established WiMAX OFDM/OFDMA measuring instruments such as the Rohde & Schwarz signal generators (R&S SMU200A) and signal analyzers (R&S FSQ). These instruments are unsurpassed in measurement accuracy and reliability.



The modular concept enhances flexibility in R&D and in pre-compliance testing. In addition to the in-band measurements specified by the WiMAX Forum™, Rohde & Schwarz also provides solutions for out-of-band and radiated measurements for EMC and OTA systems as well as drive test

equipment. In addition to the WiMAX profiles defined for today's or tomorrow's market, the R&S TS8970 supports a frequency range of 400 kHz to 6 GHz.