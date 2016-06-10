© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

Autoliv to reach 10'000 employees in Romania in 2016

The Romanian subsidiary of Swedish car safety systems manufacturer, Autoliv, is planning to hire about 500 people in 2016.

The company currently employs about 9’500 people in the country – spread out across its facilities in Logoh, Brasov, Resita, Prejmer and Sfantu Gheorghe, along with its R&D centers in Timisoara and Brasov, according to Romanian news site BZB.



The company’s Romanian facilities produce safety belts, webbing for seat belts, gas generators for airbag modules, airbags as well as steering wheels, the report continues. Autoliv Romania manufactures mainly for foreign markets, and clients such as BMW, Volkswagen, Renault and Ford.