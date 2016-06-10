© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Ruag to supply satellite navigation receivers to South Korea

Following its first contract from South Korea for the supply of control electronics for solar panels on satellites, Ruag Space has been awarded a further contract by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).

The new contract concerns the supply of two navigation receivers suitable for use in space. They will be built by Ruag Space in Vienna and delivered to KARI by the start of 2018.



One of the basic prerequisites for precise observations and measurements from space is knowledge of the current satellite position at all times and constant maintenance of the intended orbit. To this end, satellites also use the signals from navigation satellite systems such as the American GPS or the European Galileo system. The innovative, space-capable navigation signal receivers developed by RUAG Space were built specifically by the Viennese space technology company to meet the requirements of precise orbit determination (POD).



The simultaneous processing of received signals at two different frequencies ensures that maximum positional accuracy can be obtained. This is in contrast to the navigation receivers usually used on Earth, which process only one frequency. Based on highly integrated chips (ASICs), the design is focused on making the receivers as lightweight as possible while also ensuring that they meet all the reliability criteria and radiation-resistance requirements needed for use in space. PODRIX, the latest generation of these receivers, can process the signals from different navigation satellite systems. As a result, data from the European Galileo system will be used for high-precision orbit determination as well as data from the American GPS system.



Ruag Space in Austria will build and test the two receivers, which - along with the receiver antennas from Ruag Space AB in Sweden - will be delivered at the start of 2018 to the Korean client for use on the Korean Earth observation satellite KOMPSAT-6 (Korea Multi-Purpose Satellite).