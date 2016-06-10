© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 10, 2016
Nokia to expand footprint on the cable market via acqusition
Nokia plans to acquire Gainspeed, a US-based start-up specializing in DAA (Distributed Access Architecture) solutions for the cable industry via its Virtual CCAP (Converged Cable Access Platform) product line.
The cable industry has more or less adopted DAA as its next generation solution to address increasing capacity requirements. Gainspeed's Virtual CCAP solution would strategically diversify Nokia's product portfolio for cable access customers and thus expand Nokia's footprint in this growing market.
Upon the closing of the planned transaction, Gainspeed would become part of Nokia's Fixed Networks business group. Virtual CCAP enables cable operators to meet growing customer demand for high-speed data services and IP video. With Virtual CCAP, cable operators can increase the capacity of their existing HFC (Hybrid Fiber Coax) infrastructure and rapidly deploy new services, while simultaneously reducing space and power requirements in the headend.
Federico Guillen, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks business group, said: "We are very excited to have Gainspeed, the technology leader in its field, joining us. Cable is one of the fastest growing areas in our fixed networks business, and we are committed to delivering a complete solution set to cable operators. Gainspeed's Virtual CCAP perfectly complements our leading fiber access solutions for cable MSOs."
Gainspeed is located in Sunnyvale, California, and employs approximately 70 people. The planned transaction is expected to close in Q3 2016.
