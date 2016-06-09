© batman2000 dreamstime.com

SIA projects slight sales dip in 2016, rebound in 2017, 2018

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) projects decreased annual semiconductor sales in 2016, followed by slight market growth in 2017 and 2018.

According to SIA, worldwide semiconductors sales reached USD 25.8 billion for the month of April 2016, a decrease of 1.0 percent from last month's total of USD 26.1 billion and 6.2 percent lower than the April 2015 total of USD 27.6 billion. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.



"Global semiconductor sales decreased marginally in April, continuing a recent trend of market sluggishness driven by soft demand and a range of macroeconomic headwinds," said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. "Despite a cumulative decrease across all product categories, year-to-year sales of microprocessors and analog products increased modestly, perhaps foreshadowing stronger sales ahead. The latest industry forecast suggests global sales may indeed rebound somewhat in the second half of 2016, but still fall short of last year's total. The global market is projected to grow slightly in 2017 and 2018."



World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) Spring 2016 Forecast Summary Table

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in Japan (2.2 percent) and China (0.3 percent), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-8.2 percent), Europe (-8.6 percent), and the Americas (-14.8 percent). Compared with last month, sales were up slightly Japan (0.2 percent) and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.1 percent), but down in Europe (-0.8 percent), China (-1.8 percent), and the Americas (-2.2 percent).



Beyond 2016, the semiconductor market is expected to grow at a modest pace across all regions. WSTS forecasts 2.0 percent growth globally for 2017 (USD 333.7 billion in total sales) and 2.2 percent growth for 2018 (USD 340.9 billion).