© lockheed martin

Denmark has selected a new fighter aircraft

It's official, Denmark has selected the F-35 as the country's future fighter aircraft. Terma is now looking forward to continuing and increasing cooperation with Lockheed Martin and their partners.

The announcement from the Danish Ministry of Defence declares that Denmark will acquire 27 F-35As that are expected to be in operation with the Royal Danish Air Force from 2024.



“It is with great pleasure that I receive the news of the decision on the fighter aircraft acquisition. I congratulate the Danish Government and the Danish Defence on reaching this new milestone. Terma has patiently awaited the decision for more than a decade, and we are very pleased that we are now able to explore further collaboration with the winning manufacturer, Lockheed Martin” says Terma President & CEO Jens Maaløe.



Terma has been a supplier to the F-35 program since 2004 and is now producing composite aerostructures and radar electronics for the program.



“Our company has evolved in parallel to the program, and we are excited to see what this new phase in our collaboration will bring. One thing is certain: we look forward to exploring new areas of collaboration and bringing “best value” to the F-35 program” says Jens Maaløe and continues:



“To be a supplier to the international military aircraft industry takes hard work and dedication – and we are ready to continue down the road we began more than a decade ago”.



Lockheed Martin’s F-35 aircraft was chosen in competition with Boeing’s F-18 Super Hornet and Airbus’ Eurofighter Typhoon. The F-35 aircraft will replace Denmark’s F-16s which have been in operation since 1980.