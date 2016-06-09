© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Teleplan becomes reverse supply chain service partner of SKY UK

Teleplan has been awarded SKY UK’s after-market service repair business covering their SKY home entertainment products including the “Fluid Viewing” SKY Q product.

In the past those services had been provided by a local, UK based, after-market service provider. Teleplan’s automated test solution and its cosmetic & accessory refurbishment solutions have been one of the key decision criteria driving SKY UK, alongside the need to create a single European repair centre of excellence for all of its home entertainment products. Teleplan’s service centre location in Prague provides existing and proven solutions to SKY Group and has been assigned with this new business creating 70 new technical skilled jobs.



“We are delighted to be accredited with this additional business and to further enhance the countries we are providing after-market services to SKY products. Teleplan is happy to be their partner of choice to support SKY’s new level of customer service promise and to contribute to ever improving customer satisfaction levels”, said Charles Stewardson, President EMEA region at Teleplan.



“Teleplan’s solution is highly focused on reducing no fault found rates and decreasing repeat returns. This will not only directly influence customer satisfaction but contribute to our group wide focus on corporate sustainability as part of our Big Picture strategic initiative and provide greater value for our customers”, commented Lois Trailor, Head of Supply Chain Operations, on SKY UK’s strategic decision.