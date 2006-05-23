World´s First Portable &<br>Interoperable Wimax Network

Redline Communications Inc. and Wavesat, a developer of WiMAX chipsets, software and development tools, are delivering the world´s first live demonstration of a portable WiMAX network using interoperable WiMAX products.

The portable wireless connection delivers on the WiMAX promise of personal broadband, enabling a high-bandwidth connection to portable devices, supporting video and data communications. The demonstration, held at WiMAX World Europe in Vienna, Austria from May 22 to 24, showcases Redline´s WiMAX Forum Certified™ IEEE 802.16-2004 products delivering wireless broadband connectivity to a laptop computer equipped with Wavesat´s WiMAX Mini-PCI card; the world´s first and only WiMAX Mini-PCI module.



"The ability of our RedMAX™ WiMAX products to deliver portable personal broadband capabilities will drive rapid, wide-scale adoption of the technology," said Majed Sifri, Chief Executive Officer, Redline Communications Inc. "This accomplishment marks a major milestone in our RedPATH architecture roadmap, which enables carriers to generate revenue from WiMAX solutions today, with the assurance they can quickly introduce new portable applications, and eventually move to full mobility applications as the WiMAX industry evolves."



"Wavesat is excited to showcase the unique capability and flexibility of the industry´s only WiMAX Mini-PCI module in a portable laptop application, interoperating with Redline´s base station," says Michel Guay, CEO of Wavesat. "Our low cost, high performance and flexible architecture allows OEMs and ODMs partners to deploy portable WiMAX application today with minimum engineering and market risks. This demo is a preview of the upcoming WiMAX USB-Dongles and PCI-Express

reference designs from Wavesat, which will drive down the cost of CPEs and enable rapid and broad WiMAX portable market adoption."



Today´s announcement marks a significant milestone in Redline´s RedPATH architecture roadmap, which provides carriers with a clear business and network deployment strategy that leverages their WiMAX investment. RedPATH is a three stage approach that guides Redline´s RedMAX product development from supporting today´s fixed and portable services, to products that will enable carriers to expand and enhance their services, and delivering on full mobility.



With the first phase now complete, operators can establish a WiMAX network that delivers on the performance and interoperability requirements of WiMAX Forum Certified™ products, with an open architecture and management system which is a key component for carrier-class networks.



Redline is now delivering on phase two of RedPATH, which will enable operators to expand their services to mainstream residential subscribers, offering enhanced fixed services and portable applications. Also in this phase, operators can benefit from a new RedMAX base station architecture that will support either or both of today´s WiMAX standards. The third phase of RedPATH will enable RedMAX network operators to evolve to mobile service offerings where needed, with advanced physical layer technologies including MIMO and AAS antennas that ensure the ubiquitous coverage required for a profitable mobile business model.



Wavesat is the first company to have received WiMAX Forum Certified™ seal for its CPE Design earlier this year. Wavesat´s award-winning WiMAX product portfolio is a complete and cost-effective solution supporting all the necessary features to design solutions for WiMAX fixed, basic mobility and full mobility market segments. It also features the industry´s only WiMAX Mini-PCI card. Chosen by ODMs and OEMs worldwide, Wavesat products fit design requirements for Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), providing effective wireless connectivity for a wide range of network sizes and coverage from urban to rural applications.