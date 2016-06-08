© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Orbit International's electronics group receives new orders

Electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, Orbit International, received bookings for its Electronics Group exceeding USD 1 million during of May 2016.

The bookings for May 2016 were highlighted by several follow-on production awards including a contract for the Electronics Group's product supporting a gun weapon system as well as other awards for its displays and switch panels. Deliveries for the awards received during May are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2016 and continue through the first quarter of 2017.



Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, "Our Electronics Group got off to a strong start in 2016 with the receipt of several significant orders that were previously announced during the first quarter. These recent awards in May 2016 further add to the strong year-to date bookings for the Group. In addition, our Electronics Group is finalizing negotiations with customers on two other significant awards that it hopes to receive before the end of the second quarter, although timing is always an uncertainty."