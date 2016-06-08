© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Stadium names new MD of Global Power Business

Stadium Group has appointed Martin Brabham as Managing Director for its global power business, comprising the Stadium Power and Stontronics brands.

Martin Brabham joins Stadium from XP Power and has over 25 years’ experience in the electronics industry with knowledge of the sales and marketing of electronic sub‐systems and components to OEMs in the defence, healthcare, communications and industrial sectors. An experienced hands‐on leader, Brabham has consistently delivered growth in diverse business situations while managing sales teams in the EMEA, UK, USA and South Africa. He also holds an electronics degree and a high level of technical competence and analytical ability.



Charlie Peppiatt, CEO at Stadium Group, commented: “This high calibre appointment to our senior management team and to Stadium’s power business brings world-class talent to the company, and I am confident that Martin will be a great asset to our growth strategy in the power space and beyond.”