Bosch invests further in Mexico
The Bosch Group is continuing its dynamic pace of growth in Mexico and further expanding its activities in the North American country.
The supplier of technology and services achieved a nominal sales growth of four percent and total sales of EUR 861 million in the country last year. In this way, Bosch succeeded in expanding its business in Mexico for the seventh consecutive year.
“We expect positive development for all our business sectors in the current year as well,” said René Schlegel, president of Bosch Mexico. The company currently employs more than 13'000 associates in Mexico – one-third more than in 2012. “We plan to hire more than 3'000 new associates in Mexico over the next three years,” Schlegel said.
The company sees particularly good potential for its business with innovative mobility solutions. Mobility is also one of the focal points of the “Year of Germany in Mexico.” This initiative, which kicks off on June 6, 2016, is run by the Federal Republic of Germany under the direction of the foreign office. Bosch is one of the initiative’s main sponsors and by participating aims to further strengthen its reputation in the country.
Bosch is also aiming to further expand its local presence in Mexico. The company is planning to invest more than EUR 90 million this year. For instance, the Mobility Solutions plants in San Luis Potosi and Aguascalientes will be expanded. In mid-June 2016, Aguascalientes will start production of the ABS and ESP vehicle safety systems for the local market. In Querétaro, which is located in the central Mexican Bajio region, Bosch is building a 15'000-square-meter manufacturing site for automotive steering systems. It will be Bosch’s eleventh location in Mexico. By 2019, Bosch plans to invest around EUR 70 million and employ more than 600 new associates at the site.
“Our investment in the new location underlines our confidence in the continued growth of the Mexican market and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the country,” Schlegel explained.
