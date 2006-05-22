Elektrotryck upgrades equipment for €100 000

Sweden´s largest PCB maker Elektrotryck has upgraded its four MicroCraft Emmas for a faster and more efficient testing process.

The total investments for this upgrade landed on about €100 000. The distributor of the MicroCraft Emma, Viking Test Systems, has delivered new probes with increased stability and an improved software that will shorten the process time by up to 90 percent.



"The lead times was earlier at an unacceptable level since the boards took so long time to test. The testing had become the bottle neck of the production as the orders with higher counts of layers increased", Elektrotryck´s CEO Anders Björsell told evertiq.



By making these upgrades Elektrotryck now hopes to further shorten their process times which hopefully will result in shorter lead times.



"One board that earlier had a testing process time of 45 minutes now took only five minutes to test", Anders Björsell added.



The upgrade of Elektrotryck´s Emmas is expected to be completed within two weeks.