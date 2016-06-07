© hansamatrix

HansaMatRIX kicks off hardware accelerator project

In late May this year, Latvian EMS provider HansaMatrix's subsidiary and business park developer, Zinatnes Parks SIA, signed an agreement to purchase a building site at the Riga International Airport (RIX) business area.

The 2018, the EMS provider plans to open its newest facility know as HansaMatRIX – which according to the company will be the largest product development (hardware) acceleration in the Baltic and Nordic countries. This is a step in the company's ambitious project is to build a hi-tech business park at this site.



The HansaMatRIX concept comprises of the company's own product development teams in the field of Internet of Things, 3D Imaging Technologies and Precise Robotics areas as well as a “laboratory hotel” for visiting product developers.