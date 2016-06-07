© kheng guan toh dreamstime.com

CTS restructures – phasing out production at Elkhart plant

As part of a "simplification" strategy – which was unveiled in 2013 – CTS Corporation plans to implement additional organizational changes in North America.

Starting next year, CTS will phase out production at its Elkhart plant by mid-2018 and transition the existing location into a Research and Development Center. The company is at the same time also simplifying operations at other locations. Approximately 230 employees will be impacted over the course of the transition.



CTS met with impacted employees today and remains committed to working diligently with union representatives, elected officials and civic leaders to identify opportunities for outplacement and retraining for the affected employees, the company states in a press release.



“We are committed to the fair and respectful treatment of all employees throughout this difficult transition process,” CTS CEO Kieran O’Sullivan said. “We believe that these changes are in the best interest of our company, our customers and our shareholders over the long term.”



The R&D team in Elkhart will focus on CTS’ next generation products for automotive customers. “We value our partnerships with the local community, our relationships with civic and business leaders and, most importantly, our employees’ shared desire to innovate in Elkhart for more than 110 years,” O’Sullivan said. “We look forward to continuing the commitment to excellence and innovation as the facility focuses on Research and Development.”