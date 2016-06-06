© evertiq

Merlin approved for I-Tera MT40 laminates and prepregs

Merlin Circuit Technology has achieved full UL recognition and approval for the manufacture of complex HDI and sequential lamination PCB’s, using Isola I-Tera MT40 laminates and prepregs.

Low Dk and very low loss characteristics, coupled with excellent thermal robustness, work in parallel to help support the stringent demands of today’s high speed digital and RF/microwave designs.



In addition, this approval also covers Isola Tachyon 100G, designed to support future advancements in data transfer rates through the use of spread glass and low profile copper foil, resulting in faster rise times, reduced skew and jitter and increased eye width.