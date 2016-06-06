© pichetw dreamstime.com

Axis acquires Cognimatics to strengthen retail offering

Analytics technology to optimize real-time customer behavior strengthens Axis Communications offering within store optimization on a fast-growing market.

Axis Communications is acquiring Cognimatics, a company of store optimization solutions targeting the retail sector. Cognimatics’ technology is for example used for people counting, queue measurement and occupancy estimation. The addition of Cognimatics’ knowledge and technology strengthens Axis’ solution offering in the fast-growing retail market segment.



“Cognimatics’ products are well-known with a successful track record in the retail sector, and complement our solutions in that market. Their commitment to developing innovative and easy-to-use products is consistent with Axis’ approach to provide the highest value solution for a range of customer needs. We are excited to be able to offer our partners and end users solutions that act as a natural complement to their existing Axis solutions,” says Ray Mauritsson, CEO at Axis Communications.



Founded in 2003, Cognimatics is a privately owned Swedish company, headquartered in Lund, with 12 employees. The company offers a suite of video analytics applications that can be used to provide retailers with insightful behavioral intelligence that helps optimize their operations, improve customer experience, and enhance security and safety.