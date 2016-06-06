© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Jenoptik wins order from medical technology sector

Jenoptik has received a major order in its Optics & Life Science segment and will supply lasers for medical use to a US customer.

The order will be processed over three years and has an overall volume of more than USD 11 million (about EUR 10 million).



The lasers to be delivered are diode-pumped thin-disk lasers of the Jenoptik JenLas D2 product family. They emit laser light at 532 nanometers and are ideal for integration into laser systems for retinal disease therapy.



Jenoptik has produced lasers for medical technology at the Jena plant since 1999. More than 20'000 of these lasers are used around the world, in medical technology usually for ophthalmology, dermatology, surgery, and urology. Advantages of the new laser methods are medically gentle operations and high precision.