© faraday future

Faraday sets up for the Future

The electric-car startup Faraday Future is ready to set up a second factory with the aim to become a force to reckon with in the world of electric vehicles.

This Tuesday, the Vallejo City Council voted to enter an exclusive agreement with the car maker regarding Faradays plans to acquire 157 acres of land for a new plant.



Business Insider writes that Faraday plans to build a light industrial plant for manufacturing electric vehicles, plus numerous other facilities. The area is also conveniently close to Silicon Valley which is certainly included in Faradays plans.