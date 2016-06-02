© Jenoptik Electronics Production | June 02, 2016
Jenoptik invests $15 million in Michigan campus
With the investment in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Jenoptik is creating a new technology campus for metrology and laser machines for the North American automotive industry.
The acquisition of the property was finalized in April. The new location is currently the largest single investment being made by the Jenoptik Group. The total amount includes the purchase of the property as well as the construction of modern production, service and office environments.
The new building is in direct vicinity of the current location, which is rented by Jenoptik. Relocation is expected to take place in the spring of 2017. The new technology campus will cover a total area of nearly 16 acres while, in the first expansion phase, the new building will have 100'000 square-feet of space, almost half of which is production space.
The new building will be equipped with modern systems and materials for energy efficiency, for example latest sensor-controlled office and plant LED lighting as well as special energy-saving HAVC systems. “We will markedly exceed US and local standards by means of several components and, for that purpose, we planned additional budget”, says Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin.
The technology group has had an in-house production facility in place at Rochester Hills since 2007 and currently employs more than 100 local staff. “Besides the APAC region, the USA have been our most important growth region with average annual growth rates of 13 percent since 2009. There is a high demand for our metrology and laser machines. The new campus provides us with state-of-the-art infrastructure and allows us to get even closer to our customers in the US automotive industry”, explains the Jenoptik President & CEO.
The new location will also provide areas and expansion options for other Jenoptik activities and its future planned growth in the USA, including for the Jenoptik Defense & Civil Systems and the Healthcare & Industry divisions.
The new building is in direct vicinity of the current location, which is rented by Jenoptik. Relocation is expected to take place in the spring of 2017. The new technology campus will cover a total area of nearly 16 acres while, in the first expansion phase, the new building will have 100'000 square-feet of space, almost half of which is production space.
The new building will be equipped with modern systems and materials for energy efficiency, for example latest sensor-controlled office and plant LED lighting as well as special energy-saving HAVC systems. “We will markedly exceed US and local standards by means of several components and, for that purpose, we planned additional budget”, says Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin.
The technology group has had an in-house production facility in place at Rochester Hills since 2007 and currently employs more than 100 local staff. “Besides the APAC region, the USA have been our most important growth region with average annual growth rates of 13 percent since 2009. There is a high demand for our metrology and laser machines. The new campus provides us with state-of-the-art infrastructure and allows us to get even closer to our customers in the US automotive industry”, explains the Jenoptik President & CEO.
The new location will also provide areas and expansion options for other Jenoptik activities and its future planned growth in the USA, including for the Jenoptik Defense & Civil Systems and the Healthcare & Industry divisions.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments