© Jenoptik

Jenoptik invests $15 million in Michigan campus

With the investment in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Jenoptik is creating a new technology campus for metrology and laser machines for the North American automotive industry.

The acquisition of the property was finalized in April. The new location is currently the largest single investment being made by the Jenoptik Group. The total amount includes the purchase of the property as well as the construction of modern production, service and office environments.



The new building is in direct vicinity of the current location, which is rented by Jenoptik. Relocation is expected to take place in the spring of 2017. The new technology campus will cover a total area of nearly 16 acres while, in the first expansion phase, the new building will have 100'000 square-feet of space, almost half of which is production space.



The new building will be equipped with modern systems and materials for energy efficiency, for example latest sensor-controlled office and plant LED lighting as well as special energy-saving HAVC systems. “We will markedly exceed US and local standards by means of several components and, for that purpose, we planned additional budget”, says Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin.



The technology group has had an in-house production facility in place at Rochester Hills since 2007 and currently employs more than 100 local staff. “Besides the APAC region, the USA have been our most important growth region with average annual growth rates of 13 percent since 2009. There is a high demand for our metrology and laser machines. The new campus provides us with state-of-the-art infrastructure and allows us to get even closer to our customers in the US automotive industry”, explains the Jenoptik President & CEO.



The new location will also provide areas and expansion options for other Jenoptik activities and its future planned growth in the USA, including for the Jenoptik Defense & Civil Systems and the Healthcare & Industry divisions.