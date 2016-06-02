© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 02, 2016
Jotron signs contract for Phontech communication systems
Jotron AS, a manufacturer of professional communication systems for land, sea and air safety, has entered into a contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency. Jotron is supplying new intercom systems for their ULA-class submarines.
The ULA-class is a German built submarine type operated by the Royal Norwegian Navy (RNoN). The ULA-class has been operated by the RNoN since the late eighties. Jotron also supplied the last generation intercom system which has already been in use for more than 25 years on all their ULA-class submarines.
By signing this contract, Jotron once again positions itself as a leading worldwide intercom supplier. This new communication technology is forecasted for installation in 2018 and 2019. Jotron’s contract continues through to 2020 with the subsequent operation and support responsibilities for the systems’ total lifetime. Jotron confirms that such a contract demands focus on product development and customer support to ensure that all technical and operational requirements are met. This project will further contribute to Jotron’s track record and will strengthen Jotron’s ability to market this system to armed forces worldwide.
"The new intercom system that will be delivered by Jotron implements new technologies that will enhance the current solution onboard ULA-class submarines,” says Commander Vidar M. Kleppe, Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency. “The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency looks forward to working with Jotron to develop new internal communications, we have high expectations of this system."
“Jotron is extremely excited about signing this contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency. This is sure to be a successful cooperation,” says Leif Morten Ramberg, Director Sales and Marketing – Energy at Jotron. “Being the chosen system supplier proves that Jotron delivers innovative and high quality systems, positioning Jotron as the preferred communication partner.”
By signing this contract, Jotron once again positions itself as a leading worldwide intercom supplier. This new communication technology is forecasted for installation in 2018 and 2019. Jotron’s contract continues through to 2020 with the subsequent operation and support responsibilities for the systems’ total lifetime. Jotron confirms that such a contract demands focus on product development and customer support to ensure that all technical and operational requirements are met. This project will further contribute to Jotron’s track record and will strengthen Jotron’s ability to market this system to armed forces worldwide.
"The new intercom system that will be delivered by Jotron implements new technologies that will enhance the current solution onboard ULA-class submarines,” says Commander Vidar M. Kleppe, Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency. “The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency looks forward to working with Jotron to develop new internal communications, we have high expectations of this system."
“Jotron is extremely excited about signing this contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency. This is sure to be a successful cooperation,” says Leif Morten Ramberg, Director Sales and Marketing – Energy at Jotron. “Being the chosen system supplier proves that Jotron delivers innovative and high quality systems, positioning Jotron as the preferred communication partner.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments