Jotron signs contract for Phontech communication systems

Jotron AS, a manufacturer of professional communication systems for land, sea and air safety, has entered into a contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency. Jotron is supplying new intercom systems for their ULA-class submarines.

The ULA-class is a German built submarine type operated by the Royal Norwegian Navy (RNoN). The ULA-class has been operated by the RNoN since the late eighties. Jotron also supplied the last generation intercom system which has already been in use for more than 25 years on all their ULA-class submarines.



By signing this contract, Jotron once again positions itself as a leading worldwide intercom supplier. This new communication technology is forecasted for installation in 2018 and 2019. Jotron’s contract continues through to 2020 with the subsequent operation and support responsibilities for the systems’ total lifetime. Jotron confirms that such a contract demands focus on product development and customer support to ensure that all technical and operational requirements are met. This project will further contribute to Jotron’s track record and will strengthen Jotron’s ability to market this system to armed forces worldwide.



"The new intercom system that will be delivered by Jotron implements new technologies that will enhance the current solution onboard ULA-class submarines,” says Commander Vidar M. Kleppe, Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency. “The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency looks forward to working with Jotron to develop new internal communications, we have high expectations of this system."



“Jotron is extremely excited about signing this contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency. This is sure to be a successful cooperation,” says Leif Morten Ramberg, Director Sales and Marketing – Energy at Jotron. “Being the chosen system supplier proves that Jotron delivers innovative and high quality systems, positioning Jotron as the preferred communication partner.”