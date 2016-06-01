© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Atlas Copco acquires South Korean company

Swedish Atlas Copco has agreed to acquire CSK Inc., a supplier of abatement solutions in the South Korean semiconductor, display, solar and LED markets.

CSK is based in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, and also has sales and service locations in China, Taiwan and the United States. The company provides manufacturers with abatement systems that treat hazardous gases occurring as part of the semiconductor, display, solar and LED manufacturing processes, as well as gas and liquid delivery for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.



CSK has about 400 employees and had revenues in 2015 of BKRW 124.5 (MSEK 870). The purchase price is BKRW 120 (MSEK 840).



"This acquisition will enable us to offer customers a wider range of top-quality solutions thanks to the highly qualified team at CSK," said Nico Delvaux, President of Atlas Copcos Compressor Technique business area.



The acquired business will become part of the Vacuum Solutions division in Atlas Copcos Compressor Technique business area.