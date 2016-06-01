© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

KA wins contract for Shift by Wire systems from European OEM

Kongsberg Automotive (KA) has received a global nomination from a major European premium car maker for supply of Shift by Wire systems.

The shifters will be used in D and E Segment premium cars which will be sold in Europe, North America and Asia. Production supply will start in the second half of 2018 and run for 7 years with a peak volume in 2022.



The lifetime contract value is EUR 65 million, but this is however a 100% replacement win where conventional mechanical shifters are substituted by Shift by Wire systems. This is an important technology shift and by this contract win, Kongsberg Automotive demonstrates its ability to meet customer needs that match these new technology trends. The contract also shows the strong relationship and trust between Kongsberg Automotive and this premium European OEM.



“Shift By wire is a key element of Kongsberg Automotive’s Efficient Powertrain growth platform, and we are delighted that another of our key customers has entrusted us with their transition from conventional to by-wire technology”, said Ian van Duijvenboode, VP Sales for KA’s Driveline business.