© grzegorz wolczyk dreamstime.com Analysis | June 02, 2016
Cooperation between ASE and SPIL becomes likely, says TrendForce
Two major IC packaging/testing providers based in Taiwan, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL), signed a joint share-exchange memorandum of understanding on May 26, 2016 to establish a new holding company.
According to the memorandum, each common ASE share will be swapped for a 0.5 share of the holding company, while each common SPIL share will be sold to the holding company at a price of NTD 55. Once the deal is approved and completed, ASE and SPIL will become subsidiaries wholly owned by the holding company. However, they will be operating independently as two equal entities, retaining their names and organizational structures. This merger is expected to foster healthy competition between ASE and SPIL as well as improving their positions in the global market.
According to the global market research firm TrendForce, ASE and SPIL currently together account for 15 percent of the global IC packaging/testing revenue. By supplementing each other’s strengths and compensate for each other’s weaknesses, both companies will see improvements in economies of scale, operating efficiency and R&D capability. On the whole, ASE-SPIL deal is an advancement opportunity for Taiwanese IC packaging/testing industry as it faces a more difficult environment created by mergers and acquisitions of other large international competitors.
TrendForce noted that the tie-up of the two leading Taiwanese IC packaging/testing companies will accelerate their technology development efforts. Obtaining technological advantages has been crucial in recent years as the global semiconductor sector has undergone rapid consolidation that made the dominant players even larger and stronger. This trend is especially noticeable in the packaging/testing industry, where many deals have taken place.
Current major challenges in the IC packaging/testing industry include the struggle among different maturing technologies and the increasing competitive pressure resulted from the aggressive deal-making of large domestic and foreign players. In the case of Taiwan, local IC packaging/testing companies lack sufficient domestic demand to build up their economies of scale. They have to constantly develop better technologies to stay ahead of foreign rivals in the international market. While ASE-SPIL deal does not guarantee to put them in the forefront of the IC packaging/testing market, it will help direct their energy into R&D. Ongoing breakthroughs are necessary for the Taiwanese IC packaging/testing industry – an integral part of the island’s semiconductor manufacturing chain – to maintain its global leadership.
-----
More can be found at Trendforce.
According to the global market research firm TrendForce, ASE and SPIL currently together account for 15 percent of the global IC packaging/testing revenue. By supplementing each other’s strengths and compensate for each other’s weaknesses, both companies will see improvements in economies of scale, operating efficiency and R&D capability. On the whole, ASE-SPIL deal is an advancement opportunity for Taiwanese IC packaging/testing industry as it faces a more difficult environment created by mergers and acquisitions of other large international competitors.
TrendForce noted that the tie-up of the two leading Taiwanese IC packaging/testing companies will accelerate their technology development efforts. Obtaining technological advantages has been crucial in recent years as the global semiconductor sector has undergone rapid consolidation that made the dominant players even larger and stronger. This trend is especially noticeable in the packaging/testing industry, where many deals have taken place.
Current major challenges in the IC packaging/testing industry include the struggle among different maturing technologies and the increasing competitive pressure resulted from the aggressive deal-making of large domestic and foreign players. In the case of Taiwan, local IC packaging/testing companies lack sufficient domestic demand to build up their economies of scale. They have to constantly develop better technologies to stay ahead of foreign rivals in the international market. While ASE-SPIL deal does not guarantee to put them in the forefront of the IC packaging/testing market, it will help direct their energy into R&D. Ongoing breakthroughs are necessary for the Taiwanese IC packaging/testing industry – an integral part of the island’s semiconductor manufacturing chain – to maintain its global leadership.
-----
More can be found at Trendforce.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments