Salcomp opens Chinese factory
Salcomp Plc and Guigang Municipal People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have signed an investment agreement.
Salcomp will expand its operations in China by establishing a second manufacturing plant in Guigang, which is Salcomp’s 6th plant worldwide. The new plant will cover approximately 100'000 square meters and is expected to operate starting from Q4 2017, with the main building completed in 15-18 months from June 2016. Over the years, the overall investment by Salcomp, Guigang Government, and Salcomp’s network of suppliers is estimated to be 1.5 billion RMB, and the sales to reach 6-7 billion RMB.
“We are delighted about this new development as it caters to our rapid business growth and helps to better serve our customers. We are dedicated to maintaining our global market leader’s position and competitive edge in the manufacturing of adapters and chargers for mobile phones and tablets. Salcomp has been operating fruitfully in China for almost two decades. The agreement signifies our commitment towards China and Shenzhen will continue to remain as our strategic location for our global functions,” says Mr. MarkkuHangasjarvi, President and CEO of Salcomp.
Mr. Li Xinyuan, Party Secretary of Guigang comments, “We are confident that Salcomp’s global reputation and industrial expertise will bring great benefits to the city, and we believe Guigang is now better positioned as a favorable location for manufacturing and development.” Mr. Nong Rong, Mayor of Guigang Municipal People’s Government also says, “We welcome Salcomp’s investment to the city of Guigang and will fully cooperate with and support Salcomp in the establishment of the new plant.”
