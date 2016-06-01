© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Esprit Electronics appoints new senior account manager

Hampshire contract electronics manufacturer Esprit Electronics has appointed Clive Matthews to the sales team in the role of Senior Account Manager.

Reporting to the Sales Director, Russell Otter, Clive will use his depth of industry experience and knowledge to grow and develop the organisations customer base.



Clive brings a wealth of experience to Esprit and boasts a successful track record within the industry. His career to date includes spells with a number of well known electronics manufacturers.



The move comes on the back of a period of investment and growth for Esprit, which has seen the company increase its business book across a number of industry sectors and invest significantly in new equipment and premises.



Commenting on the appointment, Sales Director, Russell Otter said: “We are delighted to welcome Clive into the organisation. This appointment reflects the company’s ambition for expansion and recognition of the need to have a knowledgeable and experienced customer facing team.”



Clive Matthews added: “I would describe my self as a technical sales manager, able to support customers all the way from concept through to full production. I’m looking forward to utilising my skills with a growing company that has a solid track record and first class pedigree.”



Esprit Electronics is based in Hamble-Le-Rice on the south coast of England and provides an extensive range of contract electronic manufacturing services.