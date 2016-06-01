© dirk ercken dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 01, 2016
Esprit Electronics appoints new senior account manager
Hampshire contract electronics manufacturer Esprit Electronics has appointed Clive Matthews to the sales team in the role of Senior Account Manager.
Reporting to the Sales Director, Russell Otter, Clive will use his depth of industry experience and knowledge to grow and develop the organisations customer base.
Clive brings a wealth of experience to Esprit and boasts a successful track record within the industry. His career to date includes spells with a number of well known electronics manufacturers.
The move comes on the back of a period of investment and growth for Esprit, which has seen the company increase its business book across a number of industry sectors and invest significantly in new equipment and premises.
Commenting on the appointment, Sales Director, Russell Otter said: “We are delighted to welcome Clive into the organisation. This appointment reflects the company’s ambition for expansion and recognition of the need to have a knowledgeable and experienced customer facing team.”
Clive Matthews added: “I would describe my self as a technical sales manager, able to support customers all the way from concept through to full production. I’m looking forward to utilising my skills with a growing company that has a solid track record and first class pedigree.”
Esprit Electronics is based in Hamble-Le-Rice on the south coast of England and provides an extensive range of contract electronic manufacturing services.
Clive brings a wealth of experience to Esprit and boasts a successful track record within the industry. His career to date includes spells with a number of well known electronics manufacturers.
The move comes on the back of a period of investment and growth for Esprit, which has seen the company increase its business book across a number of industry sectors and invest significantly in new equipment and premises.
Commenting on the appointment, Sales Director, Russell Otter said: “We are delighted to welcome Clive into the organisation. This appointment reflects the company’s ambition for expansion and recognition of the need to have a knowledgeable and experienced customer facing team.”
Clive Matthews added: “I would describe my self as a technical sales manager, able to support customers all the way from concept through to full production. I’m looking forward to utilising my skills with a growing company that has a solid track record and first class pedigree.”
Esprit Electronics is based in Hamble-Le-Rice on the south coast of England and provides an extensive range of contract electronic manufacturing services.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments