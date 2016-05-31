© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Axis acquires IP Intercom company 2N

The acquisition addresses the growing IP video intercom market and strengthens Axis Communications’ solution offering.

2N is a player in the field of IP intercom, and also operates in other areas, for example IP audio and IP lift intercom. The company has established sales channels through electricians and telecom installers as well as lift manufacturers, which can serve as a complement to Axis present global sales channels. At the same time 2N will benefit from Axis’ market positon and R&D resources.



"The acquisition supports our ambition to contribute to a smarter and safer world. There is an increased customer demand for integrated solutions with open standards that deliver enhanced security. Together with 2N we can meet that demand," says Peter Lindström, Vice President New Business at Axis Communications.



The 2N brand will remain, and the company will operate as a subsidiary within the Axis group.



"We plan for development and growth for Axis as well as for 2N. The market is growing, and by acquiring 2N we can continue to drive the change in the market," says Peter Lindström.