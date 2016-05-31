© ra2studio dreamstime.com

Saab receives order within AEW&C

The defence and security company has received an order within the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) segment. The order amounts to approx. SEK 1.1 billion (EUR 118.55 million).

Deliveries will be made from 2016 until 2018. The airborne early warning and control system (AEW&C) provides access to a detailed situational awareness that for example can be used for border surveillance, search and rescue operations and for tackling terrorism and organised crime.



Work will be undertaken within Saab’s business area Surveillance and business area Support and Services.