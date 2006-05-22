RoHS | May 22, 2006
ELFNET and COST 531 Deliver Lead-Free Solder Alloy Properties Database
ELFNET - European Lead-Free Soldering Network - has collaborated with COST 531 to deliver a much-needed database of physical and mechanical properties for the new Tin-Silver-Copper (SnAgCu) lead-free solder alloys.
This data is key to modelling behaviour of lead-free solder joints that from July 2006 will be at the heart of most electrical and electronic equipment in Europe.
"ELFNET has been bringing together communities of research and industry experts to prioritise lead-free technology implementation issues and develop collaborative solutions;" comments Dr Jeremy Pearce, ELFNET Co-ordinator. "This database represents a key achievement in exploiting expertise in the academic research community to the direct benefit of the electronics industry."
Since the introduction of lead-free soldering was first anticipated in the 1990s, collation of the huge amount of property data being generated has been a much-stated goal. This data is required for feeding into joint modelling software and for quantifiable understanding of comparative behaviour of lead-free solder joints in different environments.
Some such databases do already exist, although some are closed to public access. Notable is the online database published in 2002 by National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) and Colorado School of Mines. All lack key information about the testing methods used to generate the data and contain sometimes widely variant data.
COST 531 is a network of over 60 universities across Europe, coordinated by University of Vienna, Austria. This resource has special expertise in metallurgical research and had already begun to generate data on lead-free solder alloys.
ELFNET had identified the need for a new initiative in this area and in March 2005 it was agreed that this would be undertaken jointly with COST 531, led by Clemens Schmetterer at the University of Vienna.
The SnAgCu alloy family was selected as the first priority based on its use as the predominant lead-free solder in the industry. The team worked to exhaustively review all available published data and some unpublished results, with particular efforts made to link data to accurate descriptions of the test methods used. 30 different compositions of the alloys have been described.
The data is output as a user-friendly downloadable pdf file, with data presented clearly with diagrams, tables and detailed references.
"ELFNET has been bringing together communities of research and industry experts to prioritise lead-free technology implementation issues and develop collaborative solutions;" comments Dr Jeremy Pearce, ELFNET Co-ordinator. "This database represents a key achievement in exploiting expertise in the academic research community to the direct benefit of the electronics industry."
Since the introduction of lead-free soldering was first anticipated in the 1990s, collation of the huge amount of property data being generated has been a much-stated goal. This data is required for feeding into joint modelling software and for quantifiable understanding of comparative behaviour of lead-free solder joints in different environments.
Some such databases do already exist, although some are closed to public access. Notable is the online database published in 2002 by National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) and Colorado School of Mines. All lack key information about the testing methods used to generate the data and contain sometimes widely variant data.
COST 531 is a network of over 60 universities across Europe, coordinated by University of Vienna, Austria. This resource has special expertise in metallurgical research and had already begun to generate data on lead-free solder alloys.
ELFNET had identified the need for a new initiative in this area and in March 2005 it was agreed that this would be undertaken jointly with COST 531, led by Clemens Schmetterer at the University of Vienna.
The SnAgCu alloy family was selected as the first priority based on its use as the predominant lead-free solder in the industry. The team worked to exhaustively review all available published data and some unpublished results, with particular efforts made to link data to accurate descriptions of the test methods used. 30 different compositions of the alloys have been described.
The data is output as a user-friendly downloadable pdf file, with data presented clearly with diagrams, tables and detailed references.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments