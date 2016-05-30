© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Kuka's CEO welcomes Chinese takeover bid

The CEO of German robotics company Kuka thinks that Chinese Midea could be a growth driver for the business.

"We have set ourselves a goal of reaching a billion euros in sales by 2020. A partner who supports this strategy and provides us with better market access could be a considerable growth driver for Kuka," Till Reuter told shareholders, according to a Reuters report.



The Chinese market for industrial robots is currently the worlds biggest and robot sales in the country rose 16% last year which drove up global sales 8%, the report continues.