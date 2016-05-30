© /nimg/defence industry/

US Navy awards BAE Systems $62 million contracts

The US Navy has awarded contracts to BAE Systems for the repair and maintenance of two ships based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Both awards come within days of one another and have a combined value of USD 61.7 million and a cumulative value of USD 68.6 million if all options are exercised.



“These contracts are important because they help sustain our workforce, allowing us to continue providing vital maintenance and modernization capabilities to the Navy,” said David Thomas, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair. “Our dedicated team is eager to get to work on these valuable warships. Our familiarity with them will help us to effectively partner with the Navy to get them back in operation for long, continued service to our nation.”



On May 10, BAE Systems received a USD 32.5 million contract from the Navy for the docking selected restricted availability of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99). The company will drydock the 509.5-foot-long destroyer this summer and will perform structural and tank repairs, propulsion system repairs, ventilation, and auxiliary systems repairs, as well as preservation of crew habitability systems and spaces. This contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to USD 33.7 million. The work is expected to be completed by January 2017.



On May 18, BAE Systems received at USD 29.2 million contract from the Navy for the phased maintenance availability of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43). The company will perform maintenance and modernization work aboard the 610-foot-long amphibious warfare ship at the Mayport Naval Station, starting in July. Work aboard the Fort McHenry includes hull, machinery, electrical, electronics, and piping alterations and repairs. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to USD 34.9 million. The work is expected to be completed by May 2017.