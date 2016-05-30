Mitsubishi Electric to open new training center

Mitsubishi Electric will commence operation of its new training center “SOLAÉ place” on June 1.

The center will be located at its Inazawa Works in Japan, the center of Mitsubishi Electric’s building-systems development and manufacturing activities. The center has been established to strengthen human resource development as the company further globalizes the sales, manufacturing, installation and maintenance functions of its building-systems business, including elevators and escalators.



Mitsubishi Electric is upgrading its building systems business to maximize the safety and usability of its products and services worldwide. To achieve its fiscal 2020 consolidated sales target of JPY 720 billion, 50 percent of which is to be generated outside Japan, the company aims to capture demand for new installations overseas and accelerate its elevator and escalator renewal business in Japan. As part of its drive to achieve these objectives, Mitsubishi Electric is establishing training facilities in each of its overseas bases, in order to align and enhance the business operations of its domestic and overseas affiliates and strengthen the development of its human resources.