© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Hanza and Free2move forms partnership on IoT

Swedish EMS provider Hanza has signed a cooperation agreement with Free2move regarding industrialization and manufacturing of the company's current and future products.

"It is both exciting and strategically important for Hanza to participate in shaping the future of applications in the IoT," says Thomas Lindström, SVP, Head of Business Solutions. "Hanza is now moving into a new future customer segment and will also also evaluate the technology for use in our own modern and cost effective manufacturing solutions."



Free2move offers products and services in the Industrial IoT by intelligent sensor networks that wirelessly collect, analyze, monitor and control different devices.



"In a fast-growing, new area of technology, it is crucial to focus on the product and the business", says Anders Due-Boje, CEO Free2move. "Therefore Hanza is an important partner, who manages industrialization, efficiency and production. Hanza also has its factory near our development center, which provides a higher quality control in the rollout of our new system platform 2Connect”.