© evertiq

Micropack India achieves Nadcap accreditation

Micropack Limited, an Indian PCB manufacturer with its facility in Bangalore, has been certified to Nadcap approved QML status for its rigid and flex-rigid printed circuit boards.

This is yet another feather in the cap for Micropack who is also certified to AS9100 quality management system and listed in MIL-PRF-55110 QPL for GF and GI materials and also in MIL-PRF-50884 QPL.



Micropack caters to the bulk of the high reliability requirements for Indian defence and aerospace projects and are partnering few of the global aerospace majors.



Sreekar Reddy, CEO of Micropack said “We have always focused in meeting the demanding requirements of the aerospace and defence industry. With emphasis on robust process and technical capability improvement, Micropack consider technology and operational gaps as challenges. With the focused efforts of 170+ members, we have come a long way, especially in the last couple of years. We set sight on Nadcap once we got certified to AS9100 and our next goal is listing in MIL 31032 QML.”