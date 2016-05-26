© kongsberg

Kongsberg's 49.9% share purchase in Patria Oyj is completed

The transaction between the companies have now been completed. The final purchase price is EUR 283.5 million, including interest and transfer tax.

In March this year Kongsberg entered into an agreement with the Finnish state for the purchase of 49.9 % of the shares in Patria for EUR 272 million.



Patria is a defence supplier in Finland and owns 50 % of the shares in the Norwegian company Nammo. The partnership will result in the creation of a new key defence supplier in the Nordics, and a considerable supplier on the European defence market, with total gross revenues of NOK 13.4 billion in 2015.