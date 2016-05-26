© skypixel dreamstime.com

Flex partners with supply chain security company VPA

Flex has entered into a strategic partnership with Vantage Point Analytics, a SaaS based security solutions company that provides mobile threat intelligence to secure supply chains and products.

Supply chain fraud is costing companies revenue and there has been limited visibility into supply chain fraud. VPA provides supply chain fraud visibility, end-to-end and in real-time, enabling companies to proactively monitor their supply chain.



"Verify," VPA's flagship security solution, is a cloud-based security offering that enables companies, along with their distributors, channel partners, end customers, service centers, and any other authorized entity or personnel in their supply chain, to authenticate a product anywhere. Verify also provides track and trace of any consumer or enterprise product across the entire supply chain.



Gus Shahin, CIO at Flex, stated, "Vantage Point Analytics provides a critical, real-time fraud detection solution, delivering actionable security intelligence across the entire supply chain."



"The ability to identify and analyze supply chain fraud instantly through a mobile application will help companies manage their businesses more efficiently and effectively," said Paul Ortiz, CEO at Vantage Point Analytics. "Our vision is to provide every brand owner with full visibility into their supply chain, and the power to eliminate fraud wherever it manifests itself."