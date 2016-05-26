© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Asteelflash awarded mass volume consumer electronics contract

Asteelflash USA, located in Raleigh - Morrisville, North Carolina has been awarded a contract to mass produce millions of units for an undisclosed consumer electronics customer starting in July 2016.

This product will be produced on a newly designed automated assembly line with a CAPEX investment exceeding USD 1 million, with first deliveries expected for Mid-June 2016.



This contract, when fully scaled up, will add over 100 new positions in both production and support functions at the Raleigh - Morrisville facility, one of eighteen of Asteelflash manufacturing locations involved in this project which aims at manufacturing and shipping more than twenty (20) million units annually.