Nokia might slash 10'000 – 15'000 jobs worldwide

Nokia might be laying off between 10'000 – 15'000 people worldwide following the acquisition of Alcatel's network infrastructure activities.

The company has announced that 2'400 jobs, mainly in Finland and Germany will disappear. However, union representatives now claim that the figures are far greater.



"We haven't heard any official numbers, but based on the information from our union contacts, I would estimate the global impact of this round would likely be around 10'000 to 15'000 jobs," Risto Lehtilahti, a trade union shop steward at Nokia's Oulu site told Reuters.



Nokia chose not to comment on the figures when contacted by Reuters. Analysts claim that the two companies have a rather big overlap in their operations and that these figure aren't that unlikely.