© Axiom

Welsh manufacturer Axiom sees another year of record growth

Welsh electronics firm, Axiom Manufacturing Services, just closed its sixth year of sustained growth – which also resulted in record turnover.

The south Wales-based contract electronics manufacturer managed to hit a new record turnover with GBP 40.6 million for the fiscal year 2015, an increase of almost GBP 6 million from GBP 35 million in 2014. The



David Davies, managing director at Axiom, commented on the sixth year of sustained growth, saying: “While we are proud to have broken the GBP 40 million milestone, we believe that our success is best represented by the fact that we continually exceed the expectations our customers place on the service we provide.



Mr. Davis goes on explaining that the strategy of Axiom will always remain focused on adding value and ensuring that any financial gains will be strategically invested into leading-edge technology and staff development.



This is also confirmed by the company's investments in its apprenticeship and graduate programmes.



“We believe that ensuring sustained future success is dependent on identifying future issues and acting immediately, which is why Axiom is committed to recruiting, retaining and developing talented individuals with the drive to develop. Investing in our apprenticeship and graduate programmes today, are our safeguards for tomorrow.