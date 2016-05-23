© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Intevac receives multi-system HDD order

Intevac Inc., a supplier of thin-film processing systems, has received a multi-system order for four 200 Lean systems, equipped with the latest technology enhancements for HDD magnetic media sputtering.

Intevac’s 200 Lean is a production deposition tool for Hard Disk Drive (HDD) media manufacturing. “We are extremely pleased to announce an order for four systems to be delivered over the next nine months,” said Wendell Blonigan, president and chief executive officer of Intevac.



“These tools incorporate the latest and most advanced technologies required to support our customers’ product roadmaps. The first three systems are scheduled to ship in the fourth quarter and support our confidence in revenue growth of up to 10% this year, compared to 2015, as discussed during our Q1 conference call,” Blonigan continued.