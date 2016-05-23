© Aixtron

GCI to launch offer for Aixtron

Aixtron SE and Grand Chip Investment, a subsidiary of Fujian Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC), have entered into an agreement to take over Aixtron.

FGC is a Chinese investment fund; 51% of which is held by the Chinese business man Zhendong Liu and 49% by Xiamen Bohao Investment Ltd.



Pursuant to the agreement, Grand Chip Investment has decided to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of Aixtron SE, including all ordinary shares represented by Aixtron ADS. Under the terms of the agreement, Aixtron shareholders will be offered EUR 6.00 in cash per each ordinary share. The transaction values Aixtron’s equity, including net cash, at approximately EUR 670 million Euros.



FGC intends to support Aixtron’s strategy going forward – R&D competency and Aixtron’s existing technology shall be maintained at the existing technology centers. FGC has also agreed that Aixtron shall further strengthen its technology and IP Portfolio, which shall remain vested with Aixtron, including in Germany. Aixtron’s existing global set up will be maintained and expanded. Further international technology hubs may be established, according to a press release.



If the takeover is successful, Martin Goetzeler is to remain CEO of Aixtron and Dr. Bernd Schulte is to remain in his function as COO.