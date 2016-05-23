© nokia_building

Nokia to lay off more than 1000 in Finland

The company initiated negotiations regarding the employee reductions back in April – which finished just last Friday. And it will be more than 1'000 people that will have to leave.

Back when the negotiations started, the Finnish company flagged that the number of layoffs could be as high as 1'300. However, now that the negotiations are complete the Finnish company announced that it is laying off 1'032 jobs in Finland. The reduction concerns all Nokia business units excluding Nokia Technologies, according to a press release.



About half of the reductions will come out of the company's operations in Espoo, about a quarter from its operations in Oulu and the same from its Tampere unit.



The majority of the reductions will be take place during the summer, and a smaller proportion by the end of the year, the company says.